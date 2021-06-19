1-155th IN Change of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo Buckley, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, passes the colors of the 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment to Command Sgt. Maj. Plez Summers, outgoing command sergeant major of the battalion during the change of responsibility ceremony for the 1-155 IN at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cullop assumed responsibility of the battalion from Summers. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

