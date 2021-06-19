1-155 IN Change of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cullop, incoming command sergeant major, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, receives the colors of the battalion from Lt. Col. Charles Moss, commander, 1-155 IN, during the change of responsibility ceremony at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. Cullop assumed responsibility of the battalion from Command Sgt. Maj. Plez Summers. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

