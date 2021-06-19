A Soldier of the 184th Sustainment Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, washes a vehicle at the Rotational Unit Field Maintenance Area at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. His unit is supporting 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, who is currently coming to the end of their NTC Rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Micah Longmire)
