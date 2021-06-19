1-155th IN Change of Responsibility

Lt. Col. Charles Moss, commander, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, salutes Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cullop for the first time as the command sergeant major for the unit during the change of responsibility ceremony for the 1-155 IN at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. Cullop assumed responsibility of the battalion from Command Sgt. Maj. Plez W. Summers. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

