    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-155th IN Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 8]

    1-155th IN Change of Responsibility

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Charles Moss, commander, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, salutes Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cullop for the first time as the command sergeant major for the unit during the change of responsibility ceremony for the 1-155 IN at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. Cullop assumed responsibility of the battalion from Command Sgt. Maj. Plez W. Summers. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:38
    Photo ID: 6700441
    VIRIN: 210619-Z-TQ005-083
    Resolution: 4774x3240
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-155th IN Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    155NTC21

