HIMARS Exercise

U.S. Army HIMARS, assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, prepare for a fire mission near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. The 1-181 FAR was one of the first Army National Guard units to obtain HIMARS. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
