U.S. Army HIMARS, assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, prepare for a fire mission near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. The 1-181 FAR was one of the first Army National Guard units to obtain HIMARS. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 04:29 Photo ID: 6696839 VIRIN: 210603-A-CZ403-1269 Resolution: 3854x1752 Size: 862.87 KB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIMARS Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.