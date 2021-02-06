U.S. Army Humvee, assigned to D Company, 3-172 Mountain Infantry, Task Force Iron Valor, provides security while a HIMARS, assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, gets in a fire position during a training exercise near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. Training exercises give launch crews and security forces with valuable practice, making each component more effective. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 04:29 Photo ID: 6696836 VIRIN: 210602-A-CZ403-1160 Resolution: 5223x2236 Size: 4.78 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIMARS Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.