U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon King, assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, and Spc. Tevin Burton, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181 FAR, TF Iron Valor, participate in an exercise near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. HIMARS launcher teams, security forces, and a headquarters detachment were involved in a training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 04:29
|Photo ID:
|6696835
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-CZ403-1108
|Resolution:
|4480x6275
|Size:
|15.35 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIMARS Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT