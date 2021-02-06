HIMARS Exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon King, assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, and Spc. Tevin Burton, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181 FAR, TF Iron Valor, participate in an exercise near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. HIMARS launcher teams, security forces, and a headquarters detachment were involved in a training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

