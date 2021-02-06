HIMARS Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron, stand in front of a re-supply vehicle (RSV) near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. During the crawl phase Soldiers complete test runs before firing live rounds. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

