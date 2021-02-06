U.S. Army Spc. William Miller, Spc. Francisco Bodden, and Sgt. Brandon King, all assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, all participate during a dry exercise run near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. The Army has several phases of training crawl, walk and run. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 04:29
|Photo ID:
|6696834
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-CZ403-1068
|Resolution:
|4329x5235
|Size:
|13.5 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIMARS Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT