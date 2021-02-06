HIMARS Exercise

U.S. Army Spc. William Miller, Spc. Francisco Bodden, and Sgt. Brandon King, all assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, all participate during a dry exercise run near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. The Army has several phases of training crawl, walk and run. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

