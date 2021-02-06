HIMARS Exercise

A U.S. Army HIMARS launcher, assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, lowers during a training exercise near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. HIMARS are capable systems, able to complete a fire mission in four minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

