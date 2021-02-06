A U.S. Army HIMARS launcher, assigned to B Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, lowers during a training exercise near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. HIMARS are capable systems, able to complete a fire mission in four minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 04:29
|Photo ID:
|6696838
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-CZ403-1197
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIMARS Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT