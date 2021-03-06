Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    HIMARS Exercise

    KUWAIT

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Night sky at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, June 3, 2021. The HIMARS stay out during the night for walk phases of training. (U.S. photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    This work, HIMARS Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

