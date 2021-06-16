Pfc. DeShawn Russell, a behavioral health specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Korea, executes a set of hand-release pushups during the Army Combat Fitness Test, as part of the Regional Health Command - Pacific best leader competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 16, 2021. The second full day of this four-day challenge also included land navigation exercises in addition to constructing individual fighting positions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6696145
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-NQ680-1006
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
