Sgt. Zachariah Storm, a combat medic specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Japan, performs multiple leg tucks during the Army Combat Fitness Test, as part of the Regional Health Command - Pacific best leader competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 16, 2021. The second full day of this four-day challenge also included land navigation exercises in addition to constructing individual fighting positions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US