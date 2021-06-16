Pfc. DeShawn Russell, a behavioral health specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Korea, left, and Sgt. Sofia Guererro, an optician assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Korea, right, work as a team during the land navigation event as part of the Regional Health Command - Pacific best leader competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 16, 2021. The second full day of this four-day challenge also included land navigation exercises in addition to constructing individual fighting positions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

