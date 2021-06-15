Army Medics compete in Best Leader Competition at JBLM

Photo By Christopher Larsen | The Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition kicks off June 15, 2021,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Larsen | The Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition kicks off June 15, 2021, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects, and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition, July 25-30, in Hawaii. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash. -- Stethoscopes and hospital beds were replaced with rifles and sleeping bags, as Army medical professionals from various military installations competed in the Regional Health Command—Pacific Best Leader Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“Soldiers in the medical profession don’t see the field very often,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Abuoh E. Neufville, the senior enlisted advisor for Regional Health Command—Pacific. “The competition is important because this is an opportunity to demonstrate their Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, while also showcasing their esprit de corps.”

Twenty-three participants completed a variety of events over the course of four days. A written test and essay on basic Army knowledge kickstarted Day zero, followed by an obstacle course and oral board, where participants answered a series of questions while maintaining a professional demeanor.

Competitors arose early the next day for the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), which measured upper and lower body strength through the deadlift, standing power throw, sprint, drag and carry, hand release pushups, leg tucks and a two-mile run.

“The ACFT was wonderful," said 1st Sgt. Amy Davis, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Korea. “It's much better than the old test because it's a real workout, giving you more of an idea of where your weak areas are.”

Soldiers saw little sleep for the remainder of the competition. Land navigation obstacles during the daytime were immediately followed by land navigation in the dark, followed by an M4 Carbine qualification and road march.

The participants were then surprised with a mystery event, where they were split into paintball teams. Their task was to make their way into a building and assist in evacuating a simulated casualty.

The competition concluded on Day 3 with a ceremony honoring the winning team from Desmond Doss Health Clinic.

“It felt really satisfying,” said Capt. Jason Christman, an optometrist from the winning team. “I am grateful to the people who put on such a great competition. It gave us a run for our money.”

The winners will go on to compete in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition in Hawaii.