First Lt. Samuel Joo, a medical surgical nurse with U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Korea, assembles and performs a functions check on his M4 Carbine, as part of the Regional Health Command - Pacific best leader competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 16, 2021. The second full day of this four-day challenge also included land navigation exercises in addition to constructing individual fighting positions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 19:27
|Photo ID:
|6696136
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-NQ680-1008
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
