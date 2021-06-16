Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition [Image 9 of 11]

    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Master Sgt. Christopher Windless, the non-commissioned officer in charge for the Deputy Commander for Patient Support at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, completes the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the Regional Health Command - Pacific best leader competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 16, 2021. The second full day of this four-day challenge also included land navigation exercises in addition to constructing individual fighting positions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6696144
    VIRIN: 210616-A-NQ680-1005
    Resolution: 1796x1504
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition
    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mamc
    meddac
    madigan
    rhcpacific
    phcp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT