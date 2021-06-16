Master Sgt. Christopher Windless, the non-commissioned officer in charge for the Deputy Commander for Patient Support at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, completes the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the Regional Health Command - Pacific best leader competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 16, 2021. The second full day of this four-day challenge also included land navigation exercises in addition to constructing individual fighting positions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

