    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition

    Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Spc. Christopher Goode, a Soldier with U.S. Army Health Services Command, constructs an individual fighting position during the Regional Health Command - Pacific best leader competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 16, 2021. The second full day of this four-day challenge also included land navigation exercises in addition to constructing individual fighting positions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 19:27
    Photo ID: 6696138
    VIRIN: 210616-A-NQ680-1010
    Resolution: 2052x1644
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition, by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mamc
    meddac
    madigan
    rhcpacific
    phcp

