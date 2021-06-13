USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210613-N-XR893-0001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 13, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dustin Crutchfield, from Bronson, Florida, connects a W-7 cable to an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

