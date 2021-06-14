210613-N-XR893-0014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 14, 2021) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Kendall Gilbert, from College Station, Texas, uses a socket wrench to remove bolts from the barrel of a Close-In Weapons System aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 00:25 Photo ID: 6694244 VIRIN: 210613-N-XR893-0014 Resolution: 4704x2980 Size: 1.24 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Rafael Martie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.