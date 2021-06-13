USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210613-N-BD352-0020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 13, 2021) Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), serves brunch in Truman’s aft galley during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)

