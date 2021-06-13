USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210613-N-BD352-0021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 13, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman William Weaver, from Columbia, South Carolina, serves brunch in the aft galley of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)

