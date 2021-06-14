USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    210614-N-PA358-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 14, 2021) Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Adelina Dalphus, from East Orange, New Jersey, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, changes the roll on an engine stand in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T'ara Tripp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 00:25
    Photo ID: 6694248
    VIRIN: 210614-N-PA358-1033
    Resolution: 3322x2481
    Size: 732.54 KB
    Location: US
    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

