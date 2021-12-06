210612-N-MQ631-0032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 12, 2021) Sailors use a soft patch to repair a simulated pipe rupture during a general quarters drill in the passageways of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 00:26 Photo ID: 6694252 VIRIN: 210612-N-MQ631-0032 Resolution: 2145x1533 Size: 584.31 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 15 of 15], by SN Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.