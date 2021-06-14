USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210613-N-NV699-0013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 14, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) Ricardo Zamora, from El Paso, Texas, loosens fittings on a panel of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as part of the Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 VIRIN: 210613-N-NV699-0013