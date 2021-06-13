USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea

210613-N-RF825-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Michael Forshay, left, from Granville, Michigan, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Kurt Mariano, from San Diego, inventory supplies in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea evolution with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

Date Taken: 06.13.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
Hometown: GRANVILLE, MA, US
Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US