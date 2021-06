210613-N-ML137-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) An MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 transports cargo to the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 10). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 16:19 Photo ID: 6689513 VIRIN: 210613-N-ML137-1045 Resolution: 4309x6456 Size: 1.34 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.