Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 7 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210613-N-RF825-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Sailors receive supplies from dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6689515
    VIRIN: 210613-N-RF825-1024
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT