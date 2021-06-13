Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea [Image 4 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210613-N-ML137-1074 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Sailors move cargo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 10). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6689512
    VIRIN: 210613-N-ML137-1074
    Resolution: 7162x4780
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    T-AKE 10

