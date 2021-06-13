USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea

210613-N-ML137-1135 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Sailors unstrap cargo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 10). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

