USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment at Sea

210613-N-ML137-1093 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Tianyu Wang, from Shanghai, assigned to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 moves cargo onto an aircraft elevator on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 10). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

