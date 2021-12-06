Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, advance through a smokescreen as they approach an assault objective during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-297th is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, to maintain combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6688994
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-TC439-107
|Resolution:
|4161x2775
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On the Way [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT