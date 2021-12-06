On the Way

Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, advance through a smokescreen as they approach an assault objective during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-297th is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, to maintain combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

