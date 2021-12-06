Javelin Launching

Pfc. Woodrow Head, an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Amy National Guard, prepares to fire a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile at opposing forces during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155th, also known as the "Mississippi Rifles," is part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and training in a deployment-like environment at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

