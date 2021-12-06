Pfc. Woodrow Head, an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Amy National Guard, prepares to fire a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile at opposing forces during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155th, also known as the "Mississippi Rifles," is part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and training in a deployment-like environment at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 21:02
|Photo ID:
|6688987
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-TC439-100
|Resolution:
|6534x4480
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Javelin Launching [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
