    Javelin Launching [Image 1 of 6]

    Javelin Launching

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Woodrow Head, an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Amy National Guard, prepares to fire a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile at opposing forces during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155th, also known as the "Mississippi Rifles," is part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and training in a deployment-like environment at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6688987
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-TC439-100
    Resolution: 6534x4480
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Javelin Launching [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    155NTC21

