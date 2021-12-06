Riflemen on the Hill

Infantrymen with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, prepare to assault a training objective at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. Training at NTC allows the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team to build teamwork and maintain combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

