    Riflemen on the Hill [Image 2 of 8]

    Riflemen on the Hill

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Infantrymen with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, prepare to assault a training objective at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. Training at NTC allows the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team to build teamwork and maintain combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 21:09
    Photo ID: 6688985
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-TC439-099
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Riflemen on the Hill [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

