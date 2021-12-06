Spc. Christian Hayes, an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, takes a knee while his unit prepares to assault an objective during combat training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. Hayes, a Pearl, Mississippi native, is training with his unit as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team's rotation at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 21:13 Photo ID: 6688984 VIRIN: 210612-Z-TC439-098 Resolution: 5940x4480 Size: 10.97 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting Set [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.