Spc. Christian Hayes, an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, takes a knee while his unit prepares to assault an objective during combat training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. Hayes, a Pearl, Mississippi native, is training with his unit as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team's rotation at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 21:13
|Photo ID:
|6688984
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-TC439-098
|Resolution:
|5940x4480
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting Set [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
