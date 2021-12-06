Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, perform a simulated medical evacuation of a casualty during combat training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-297th is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, during this NTC rotation to build teamwork and maintain combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

