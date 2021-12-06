Coming Through!

An M2A2 Bradley attached to the 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, advances through a smokescreen during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155th, also known as the "Mississippi Rifles," is a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, and training in a deployment-like environment at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

