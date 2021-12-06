An M2A2 Bradley attached to the 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, advances through a smokescreen during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155th, also known as the "Mississippi Rifles," is a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, and training in a deployment-like environment at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 21:06
|Photo ID:
|6688991
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-TC439-103
|Resolution:
|1332x1022
|Size:
|846.72 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coming Through! [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
