    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, prepares to assault an objective during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-297th is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s, Mississippi Army National Guard, training rotation at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 21:05
    Getting Set
    Riflemen on the Hill
    Javelin Launching
    Casualty
    Coming Through!
    Infantry Team
    On the Way
    I See the Enemy

