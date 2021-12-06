Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, prepares to assault an objective during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-297th is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s, Mississippi Army National Guard, training rotation at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 21:05 Photo ID: 6688993 VIRIN: 210612-Z-TC439-106 Resolution: 4436x2898 Size: 6.01 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Infantry Team [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.