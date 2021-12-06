Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, prepares to assault an objective during a combat exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-297th is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s, Mississippi Army National Guard, training rotation at NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6688993
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-TC439-106
|Resolution:
|4436x2898
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Infantry Team [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
