Al Udeid tests international proficiency

Staff Sgt. Madyson-Grace Lavender, AFCENT Force Protection noncommissioned officer in charge of resources and technology, on the 20m pistol competition June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The pistol competition was the final event to complete the GAFPB – in which approximately 50 individuals from the eight participating nations earned the badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA