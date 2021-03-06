Staff Sgt. Madyson-Grace Lavender, AFCENT Force Protection noncommissioned officer in charge of resources and technology, on the 20m pistol competition June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The pistol competition was the final event to complete the GAFPB – in which approximately 50 individuals from the eight participating nations earned the badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 04:05
|Photo ID:
|6688472
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-RV963-1160
|Resolution:
|6218x4441
|Size:
|25.08 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Al Udeid tests international proficiency [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Al Udeid tests international proficiency
LEAVE A COMMENT