    Al Udeid tests international proficiency [Image 10 of 10]

    Al Udeid tests international proficiency

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Madyson-Grace Lavender, AFCENT Force Protection noncommissioned officer in charge of resources and technology, on the 20m pistol competition June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The pistol competition was the final event to complete the GAFPB – in which approximately 50 individuals from the eight participating nations earned the badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 04:05
    Photo ID: 6688472
    VIRIN: 210603-F-RV963-1160
    Resolution: 6218x4441
    Size: 25.08 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid tests international proficiency [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Udeid tests international proficiency

    German
    coalition
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid
    Grand Slam Wing
    GAFPB

