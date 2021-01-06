A member of the U.S. Air Forces Central German detachment weighs a ruck pack before the ruck march event as a part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition June 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ruck packs had to weigh a certain amount to qualify by the standards set forth for award of the GAFPB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 04:05
|Photo ID:
|6688466
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-RV963-1013
|Resolution:
|4936x3526
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Al Udeid tests international proficiency
