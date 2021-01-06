Al Udeid tests international proficiency

A member of the U.S. Air Forces Central German detachment weighs a ruck pack before the ruck march event as a part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition June 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ruck packs had to weigh a certain amount to qualify by the standards set forth for award of the GAFPB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

