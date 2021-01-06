Participants in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition start a ruck march on June 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ruck march had three various distances – 6 km, 9 km and 12 km – that had to be completed within a time limit to earn one of the three levels of the GAFPB – bronze, silver, or gold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 04:05
|Photo ID:
|6688468
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-RV963-1067
|Resolution:
|4343x3102
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Al Udeid tests international proficiency
