    Al Udeid tests international proficiency

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members participating in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition participate in the 20m pistol shooting event June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Participants had five shots, and had to hit at least one shot in each of three targets to get the minimum qualification of bronze on the GAFPB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid tests international proficiency [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    German
    coalition
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid
    Grand Slam Wing
    GAFPB

