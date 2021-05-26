An Airman assigned to Al Udeid Air Base competes in the 100m swim event as a part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition May 26, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The competition, held semi-annually, included events over the course of four days to earn the right to wear the GAFPB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6688459
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-RV963-1041
|Resolution:
|6778x4841
|Size:
|24.23 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Al Udeid tests international proficiency [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Al Udeid tests international proficiency
LEAVE A COMMENT