An Airman assigned to Al Udeid Air Base competes in the 100m swim event as a part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition May 26, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The competition, held semi-annually, included events over the course of four days to earn the right to wear the GAFPB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 04:04 Photo ID: 6688459 VIRIN: 210526-F-RV963-1041 Resolution: 6778x4841 Size: 24.23 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Al Udeid tests international proficiency [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.