Al Udeid tests international proficiency

Members participating in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition participate in the 20m pistol shooting event June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Participants had five shots, and had to hit at least one shot in each of three targets to get the minimum qualification of bronze on the GAFPB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA