U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madyson-Grace Lavender, U.S. Air Forces Central Force Protection noncommissioned officer in charge of resources and technology, competes in the 100m swim event as a part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition May 26, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Members from eight different coalition nations participated in the four day event – which included a sport baseline test in the gym and on the track, the 100m swim in uniform, a ruck march and a 20m pistol competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6688458
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-RV963-1090
|Resolution:
|5986x4276
|Size:
|20.41 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Al Udeid tests international proficiency [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Al Udeid tests international proficiency
