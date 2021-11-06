Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trailer Treasure [Image 7 of 7]

    Trailer Treasure

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, along with other senior leaders converse outside the Mississippi Army National Guard’s G4 mobile command post located at the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. Each trailer is equipped with communications and life support capabilities to support service members during training events and natural disasters. The G4 MCP is one of two custom trailers designed, manufactured and operated by MSARNG soldiers forward positioned in support of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s National Training Center Rotation at Ft. Irwin, California. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trailer Treasure [Image 7 of 7], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Public Affairs Detachment
    Photo by Jarvis Mace

