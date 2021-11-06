Trailer Treasure

Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, along with other senior leaders converse outside the Mississippi Army National Guard’s G4 mobile command post located at the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. Each trailer is equipped with communications and life support capabilities to support service members during training events and natural disasters. The G4 MCP is one of two custom trailers designed, manufactured and operated by MSARNG soldiers forward positioned in support of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s National Training Center Rotation at Ft. Irwin, California. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)
