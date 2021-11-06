Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, discuss multifunctional logistics with Col. Bobby Ginn, Jr., deputy chief of staff for logistics, MSARNG, during a command staff visit to the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site located at Fort Irwin, California, on June 11, 2021. Boyles and other senior leaders visited Ft. Irwin during the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s National Training Center Rotation. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 00:38 Photo ID: 6688419 VIRIN: 210611-Z-WV749-052 Resolution: 6255x4170 Size: 11.51 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A General Visit [Image 7 of 7], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.