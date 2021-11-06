Rapturous Recognition

Warrant Officer One Olivia Brown, a shop foreman with the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, receives a command coin from Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. Brown received the coin in gratitude for her team’s comprehensive support to the MSARNG during their training this summer at the National Training Center. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

