    Rapturous Recognition [Image 4 of 7]

    Rapturous Recognition

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Warrant Officer One Olivia Brown, a shop foreman with the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, receives a command coin from Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. Brown received the coin in gratitude for her team’s comprehensive support to the MSARNG during their training this summer at the National Training Center. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapturous Recognition [Image 7 of 7], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Public Affairs Detachment
    Photo by Jarvis Mace

