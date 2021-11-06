Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gratified Greetings [Image 3 of 7]

    Gratified Greetings

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, converses with Warrant Officer One Olivia Brown, a shop foreman with the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. Brown demonstrated robust capabilities of the facility during a tour for Boyles and other MSARNG leaders. The primary mission of the CAARNG MATES facility is to support the CAARNG and their assets stationed at Ft. Irwin, while supporting active duty and reserve component units training at the National Training Center. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

    This work, Gratified Greetings [Image 7 of 7], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Public Affairs Detachment
    Photo by Jarvis Mace

