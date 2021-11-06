Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, converses with Warrant Officer One Olivia Brown, a shop foreman with the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. Brown demonstrated robust capabilities of the facility during a tour for Boyles and other MSARNG leaders. The primary mission of the CAARNG MATES facility is to support the CAARNG and their assets stationed at Ft. Irwin, while supporting active duty and reserve component units training at the National Training Center. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 00:38 Photo ID: 6688421 VIRIN: 210611-Z-WV749-175 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.24 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gratified Greetings [Image 7 of 7], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.