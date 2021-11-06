Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MATES Showcase [Image 5 of 7]

    MATES Showcase

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Warrant Officer Olivia Brown, a shop foreman with California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, gives a tour and capabilities briefing to senior leaders of the Mississippi National Guard at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. The primary mission of the MATES facility is to support the CAARNG and their assets stationed at Ft. Irwin, while supporting active duty and reserve component units training at the National Training Center. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

