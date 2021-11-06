MATES Showcase

Warrant Officer Olivia Brown, a shop foreman with California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, gives a tour and capabilities briefing to senior leaders of the Mississippi National Guard at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. The primary mission of the MATES facility is to support the CAARNG and their assets stationed at Ft. Irwin, while supporting active duty and reserve component units training at the National Training Center. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

